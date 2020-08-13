Total of 57 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) A total of 57 forest fires - down from 66 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 3,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 57 forest fires on an area of 3,253 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 12, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 66 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 64,297 hectares.