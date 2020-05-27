UrduPoint.com
Total of 57 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) A total of 57 forest fires - nearly the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of about 1,400 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"A total of 57 forest fires on an area of 1,369 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day," the service said.

The day before, 58 wildfires on an area of over 1,885 hectares were extinguished.

