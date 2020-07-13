UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 57 People Treated For Injuries After Fire Aboard US Warship In San Diego - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Total of 57 People Treated for Injuries After Fire Aboard US Warship in San Diego - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) More than 50 people have been treated for injuries after a fire erupted aboard the US amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego over the weekend, the Naval Surface Forces said on Monday.

"As of 06:30 a.m. Pacific time, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), 57 personnel, 34 US Navy Sailors and 23 civilians have been treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation," the Naval Surface Forces said via twitter.

The Naval Surface Forces pointed out that five of those injured remain in the hospital for observation and are in stable condition.

The Navy said earlier that 17 sailors and four civilians were being treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

The Navy also said that two helicopters are involved in ongoing aerial firefighting operations aboard the ship.

On Sunday, San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said an explosion occurred on the warship and the fire could continue for days down to the water line.

The Navy said the explosion occurred on Sunday morning because of rising temperatures and pressure caused by the fire, but the exact cause of the blast remains unknown.

A total of 160 sailors were aboard the Bonhomme Richard during routine maintenance operations when the fire started. The ship's total crew size is around 1,000. The Naval Surface Forces said that all sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday have been evacuated and are accounted for.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Water Twitter San Diego Sunday All

Recent Stories

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

4 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

9 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

15 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

53 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.