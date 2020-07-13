Total of 57 People Treated for Injuries After Fire Aboard US Warship in San Diego - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) More than 50 people have been treated for injuries after a fire erupted aboard the US amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego over the weekend, the Naval Surface Forces said on Monday.

"As of 06:30 a.m. Pacific time, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), 57 personnel, 34 US Navy Sailors and 23 civilians have been treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation," the Naval Surface Forces said via twitter.

The Naval Surface Forces pointed out that five of those injured remain in the hospital for observation and are in stable condition.

The Navy said earlier that 17 sailors and four civilians were being treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

The Navy also said that two helicopters are involved in ongoing aerial firefighting operations aboard the ship.

On Sunday, San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said an explosion occurred on the warship and the fire could continue for days down to the water line.

The Navy said the explosion occurred on Sunday morning because of rising temperatures and pressure caused by the fire, but the exact cause of the blast remains unknown.

A total of 160 sailors were aboard the Bonhomme Richard during routine maintenance operations when the fire started. The ship's total crew size is around 1,000. The Naval Surface Forces said that all sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday have been evacuated and are accounted for.