Total of 58 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A total of 58 forest fires - down from more than 60 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of about 2,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"A total of 58 forest fires on an area of 1,885 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

The day before, 62 wildfires on an area of over 10,500 hectares were extinguished.