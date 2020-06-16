Total of 60 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A total of 60 forest fires - up from 50 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 480 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 60 forest fires on an area of 481 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 15, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 50 wildfires on an area of more than 5,300 hectares were extinguished.