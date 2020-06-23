Total of 60 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A total of 60 forest fires - up from 43 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of about 5,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 60 forest fires on an area of 4,974 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 22, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 43 wildfires on an area of 1,419 hectares were extinguished.