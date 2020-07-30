UrduPoint.com
Total Of 60 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Thu 30th July 2020

Total of 60 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A total of 60 forest fires - nearly the same as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 7,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 60 forest fires on an area of 7,883 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 29, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 57 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 1,165 hectares.

