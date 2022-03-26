UrduPoint.com

Total Of 64 Civilians Killed, 583 Injured In DPR In 36-Day Escalation - DPR Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 03:16 PM

In total, 64 civilians were killed and 583 were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during 36 days of escalation of attacks by Ukrainian troops, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday

"During 36 days of escalation by the Ukrainian armed forces, 64 civilians were killed... 583 civilians (337 from the previously liberated territory), including 41 children, sustained injuries of varying severity," the DPR mission said in a statement.

In total, the DPR authorities recorded 1,409 facts of firing by the Ukrainian armed formations, including 1,240 with the use of heavy weapons.

As a resul of shelling, 1,656 residential buildings and 439 civil infrastructure facilities were damaged in the DPR.

These include 26 medical institutions, 59 educational institutions, 23 critical infrastructure facilities, 241 electricity, water and gas supply facilities, and 236 means of transport, according to the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 1,000 civilians, including over 120 children, have been killed and 1,600 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian operation.

