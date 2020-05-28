Total of 65 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) A total of 65 forest fires - up from 57 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 2,700 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

The day before, 57 wildfires on an area of 1,369 hectares were extinguished.