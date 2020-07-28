UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 65 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A total of 65 forest fires - nearly the same as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 65 forest fires on an area of 1,191 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 27, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 66 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 1,057 hectares.

More Stories From World

