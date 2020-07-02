Total of 65.29% of Voters in Moscow Back Constitutional Amendments - Election Commission

A total of 65.29 percent of Moscow residents backed amendments to the Russian constitution, and 33.98 percent voted against them, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday after processing 100 percent of the ballots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 65.29 percent of Moscow residents backed amendments to the Russian constitution, and 33.98 percent voted against them, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Thursday after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

Moscow's turnout in the vote on amendments was slightly lower than 56 percent, deputy head of the city's election commission, Dmitry Reut, told Sputnik earlier in the day.