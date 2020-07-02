Total of 65.9% Back Constitution Changes in Moscow Vote With 90.1% of Ballots Counted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 65.9 percent of voters supported Russian constitutional amendments during the in-person voting in Moscow, with 90.1 percent of election protocols processed, according to data from the election monitoring headquarters.

The headquarters said 33.1 percent voted against the amendments.

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the country's Constitution was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the vote would be held on July 1. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to take part in remote voting. It took place on June 25-30.