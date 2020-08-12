Total of 66 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A total of 66 forest fires - up from 62 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of 60,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 66 forest fires on an area of 64,297 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 11, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 62 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 5,000 hectares.