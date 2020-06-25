Total of 68 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A total of 68 forest fires - down from over 70 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of more than 1,400 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 68 forest fires on an area of 1,461 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 24, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 72 wildfires on an area of 1,441 hectares were extinguished.