UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 68 Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Total of 68 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) About 70 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 14,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on May 4, 2020, a total of 68 forest fires on an area of more than 14,070 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

Related Topics

Russia May 2020

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

4 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

5 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

6 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

7 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.