Total of 68 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) About 70 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 14,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on May 4, 2020, a total of 68 forest fires on an area of more than 14,070 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.