Total of 70% of Peruvians in Favor of Holding Presidential Election in 2023 - Poll

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The majority of Peruvians, or 70%, support the holding of an early presidential election this year amid ongoing nationwide protests, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday.

A total of 70% of respondents believe that it is best to hold a general election in 2023 given the current political situation. Meanwhile, 22% voted in favor of holding elections in April 2024, and only 7% in 2026, the survey showed.

In addition, 74% of Peruvians do not support incumbent President Dina Boluarte, up 3% from January, according to the poll.

The data also showed that up to 10% of the respondents admitted that they participated in the protests, but the majority of those interviewed expressed discontent with the rioters' vandalism.

The poll, commissioned by the America tv broadcaster, was conducted among 1,210 adults across Peru from February 9-10.

A wave of protests hit Peru after the country's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022. Castillo was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Boluarte, prime minister at the time, was appointed the country's new leader.

Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election, the dissolution of the country's parliament and the resignation of Boluarte. At least 60 people have reportedly died since the start of the protests.