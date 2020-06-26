UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 70% Of Russians Trust Putin - VTsIOM Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:38 PM

Total of 70% of Russians Trust Putin - VTsIOM Poll

A total of 70 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A total of 70 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, 27 percent of respondents said that they do not trust the Russian leader, while 3 percent found it difficult to answer.

The survey notes that 66 percent of Russian nationals approve Putin's activity in general, 25 percent of respondents do not approve, while 9 percent failed to answer the question.

The survey was conducted on June 25 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin June

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

Court Did Not Prohibit Serebrennikov From Taking E ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.