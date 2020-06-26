Total of 70% of Russians Trust Putin - VTsIOM Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A total of 70 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, 27 percent of respondents said that they do not trust the Russian leader, while 3 percent found it difficult to answer.

The survey notes that 66 percent of Russian nationals approve Putin's activity in general, 25 percent of respondents do not approve, while 9 percent failed to answer the question.

The survey was conducted on June 25 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.