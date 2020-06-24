Total of 72 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) A total of 72 forest fires - up from 60 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,400 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 72 forest fires on an area of 1,441 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 23, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 60 wildfires on an area of 4,974 hectares were extinguished.