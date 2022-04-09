UrduPoint.com

Total Of 73 Civilians Killed, 1,254 Injured In DPR In Last 52 Days - DPR Mission

Total of 73 Civilians Killed, 1,254 Injured in DPR in Last 52 Days - DPR Mission

Total of 73 civilians were killed and another 1,254 sustained various injuries in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 52 days, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Total of 73 civilians were killed and another 1,254 sustained various injuries in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 52 days, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"During the 52 days of the conflict escalation by the Ukrainian armed forces, 73 civilians were killed, one person died today, 1,254 sustained injuries of varying severity, including 74 children," the DPR mission said in a statement.

In total, the DPR authorities recorded 1,756 instances of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, including 1,566 with the use of heavy weapons.

As a result of the Ukrainian shelling, 2,057residential buildings, 527 civil infrastructure facilities and 259 vehicles were damaged in the DPR, according to the statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and accused Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in residential areas.

