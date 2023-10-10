Open Menu

Total Of 765 Palestinians Killed, 4,000 Injured As Of Day 3 Of Israeli Attacks On Gaza: Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Total of 765 Palestinians killed, 4,000 injured as of day 3 of Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

A total of 765 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bombing as of the third day of fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, according to a statement.

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A total of 765 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bombing as of the third day of fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, according to a statement.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said in an update that over 4,000 Palestinians have also been wounded by the Israeli bombing.

In a previous statement, the Health Ministry noted that at least 143 children and 105 women had been killed in the attacks on Gaza.

Over the past the three days, the Gaza Strip came under heavy and intensified Israeli bombing from the air and ground, leaving hundreds dead in addition to large-scale destruction across residential areas.

Related Topics

Dead Army Israel Gaza Women From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for election ..

Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for elections of SCC

2 minutes ago
 Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

7 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

7 minutes ago
 Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

7 minutes ago
 Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lan ..

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prison ..

Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prisoners

7 minutes ago
AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubil ..

AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubilee celebrations

5 minutes ago
 BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutriti ..

BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutritionists

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 112 ..

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

5 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th d ..

LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

6 minutes ago
 IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

17 minutes ago
 EDB supports food security with over AED721mn unde ..

EDB supports food security with over AED721mn under its five-year strategy

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World