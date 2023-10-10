Total of 765 Palestinians killed, 4,000 injured as of day 3 of Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

A total of 765 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bombing as of the third day of fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, according to a statement.

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A total of 765 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bombing as of the third day of fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, according to a statement.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said in an update that over 4,000 Palestinians have also been wounded by the Israeli bombing.

In a previous statement, the Health Ministry noted that at least 143 children and 105 women had been killed in the attacks on Gaza.

Over the past the three days, the Gaza Strip came under heavy and intensified Israeli bombing from the air and ground, leaving hundreds dead in addition to large-scale destruction across residential areas.