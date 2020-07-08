Total of 77 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A total of 77 forest fires - down from 80 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 43,500 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 77 forest fires on an area of 43,599 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 7, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 80 wildfires on an area of 4,874 hectares were extinguished.