Total of 775 UN-Authorized Russian Instructors Work in CAR, No Mercenaries- Officers Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) There are no "Russian mercenaries" on the territory of the Central African Republic (CAR), only 775 civilian instructors who were deployed there based on the UN mandate, the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS) said in its letter for the UN human rights office, which was seen by Sputnik.

On Wednesday, a group of UN experts expressed concerns over "human rights violations" by Russia's paramilitary units allegedly fighting on the side of the car armed forces.

"On behalf of OUIS, an organization representing the interests of Russian instructors in the CAR, I want to tell experts of the UN Human Rights Council that there are no 'Russian mercenaries' in the CAR, this information is not true .

.. In line with the authorization of the UN Security Council, obtained by Russia, 475 civilian instructors who were authorized to conduct their activities are staying on the CAR territory ... Additional 300 instructors arrived in the CAR in late December 2020 at the request of [CAR] President [Faustin-Archange] Touadera to train additional units of CAR's army FACA amid a surge in banditry in the country," OUIS said.