Total Of 77.93% Of Russians Back Constitutional Amendments As 90.04% Of Protocols Counted

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Total of 77.93% of Russians Back Constitutional Amendments As 90.04% of Protocols Counted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 77.93 percent of Russians voted for amendments to Russia's Constitution, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 90.04 percent of election protocols were processed.

The CEC said 21.

27 percent voted against the constitutional amendments.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was originally planned for April 22 but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was later officially scheduled for July 1 with six additional voting days to avoid the spread of the disease.

More Stories From World

