Total of 78.03% of Russians Back Constitutional Amendments As 99.01% of Ballots Counted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 78.03 percent of Russians voted for amendments to Russia's Constitution, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 99.01 percent of election protocols were processed.

The CEC said 21.16 percent voted against the constitutional amendments.

The all-Russian vote on amendments to the country's Constitution was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the vote would be held on July 1. Residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to take part in remote voting. It took place on June 25-30.