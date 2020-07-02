UrduPoint.com
Total Of 79 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:30 AM

Total of 79 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 79 forest fires - nearly the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 4,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 79 forest fires on an area of 4,365 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 1, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 80 wildfires on an area of 11,350 hectares were extinguished.

