Total Of 7,939 People Detained During Unrest In Kazakhstan - Interior Ministry

Published January 10, 2022

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - The number of people detained during the mass unrest in Kazakhstan since early 2022 has reached 7,939, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

"A total of 7,939 persons were detained throughout the country.

Law enforcement officers, together with members of the National Guard and special forces in Almaty, detained 207 people at 2 markets. Five stolen cars, stolen inventory items, two units of smooth-bore and four cold weapons were seized," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted on the government's Telegram.

