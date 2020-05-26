UrduPoint.com
Total Of $799,475 Allocated To 823 Russian Doctors Contracting COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) As many as 823 doctors across Russia have received insurance payments due to contracting COVID-19, with the total amount of this coverage standing at 56.6 million rubles ($799,475), the head of the Health Ministry's communications department, Lyudmila Letnikova, said on Tuesday.

"As of May 24, according to the [social insurance] foundation, 823 medical staffers have received payments totaling 56.6 million rubles over contracting COVID," Letnikova said at a meeting of the Russian lower house's committee on health protection.

The foundation is also studying over 5,000 requests, Letnikova added.

