Total of $799,475 Allocated to 823 Russian Doctors Contracting COVID-19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) As many as 823 doctors across Russia have received insurance payments due to contracting COVID-19, with the total amount of this coverage standing at 56.6 million rubles ($799,475), the head of the Health Ministry's communications department, Lyudmila Letnikova, said on Tuesday.

"As of May 24, according to the [social insurance] foundation, 823 medical staffers have received payments totaling 56.6 million rubles over contracting COVID," Letnikova said at a meeting of the Russian lower house's committee on health protection.

The foundation is also studying over 5,000 requests, Letnikova added.