Total of 80 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A total of 80 forest fires - down from nearly 100 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 11,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 80 forest fires on an area of 11,350 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 30, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 97 wildfires on an area of 1,399 hectares were extinguished.