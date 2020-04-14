UrduPoint.com
Total Of 89 New Coronavirus Cases Registered In China Over Past Day - Health Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Total of 89 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in China Over Past Day - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 75 patients have recovered, no deaths occurred, the Chinese state health committee said Tuesday.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 82,249 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,170 people who are currently sick (116 people are in serious condition), 77,738 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,341 died," the committee said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.

