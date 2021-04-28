Total of 89 Wildfires Put Out in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A total of 89 forest fires have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 33,000 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 89 wildfires on an area of 13,426 hectares [33,176 acres] were extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 27, 2021," the service said.

The day before, 112 wildfires were extinguished.