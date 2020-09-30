UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 90% Of Russian Pilots, 60% Of Sailors Gained Combat Experience In Syria - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:50 AM

Total of 90% of Russian Pilots, 60% of Sailors Gained Combat Experience in Syria - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A total of 90 percent of Russian pilots and 60 percent of sailors gained real combat experience during the operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"All commanders of military district troops, combined-arms armies, air force and air defense armies, commanders of divisions, brigades and regiments, 98 percent of military police units' personnel, 90 percent of pilots, 78 percent of engineering troops, more than half of air defense specialists, over 60 percent of servicemen of the Russian Navy have gained real combat experience," Shoigu said in an article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The article is dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Russian Armed Forces operation in Syria.

More Stories From World

