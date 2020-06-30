Total of 97 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) A total of 97 forest fires - up from 80 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of about 1,400 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 97 forest fires on an area of 1,399 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 29, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 80 wildfires on an area of 2,113 hectares were extinguished.