Total Of About 1,750 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Israel - Israeli Military

2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Total of About 1,750 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Israel - Israeli Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) About 1,750 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel since the conflict escalation, the Israeli military said on Thursday, adding that 300 of them exploded in the Palestinian enclave.

"To date, approximately 1,750 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, of which approximately 300 launches were unsuccessful, the rockets exploded in the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

It added that the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted hundreds of missiles.

