Total of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 92,600, Deaths Up to 5,877 - Health Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased to 92,582, with 1,112 of them having been confirmed over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 1,112 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

The total number of those infected has risen to 92,584. Fortunately, 72,439 people have recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

According to Jahanpur, the death toll has reached 5,877, including 71 new fatalities.