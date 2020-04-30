UrduPoint.com
Total Of COVID-19 Cases In Japan Approaches 15,000 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by 97 to 14,928 in 12 hours, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by 97 to 14,928 in 12 hours, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

The number includes the crew members of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship and 712 passengers and crew members of Diamond Princess.

Earlier in the day, the total number of cases stood at 14,931. The death toll is at 451.

The largest number of infected - 4,152 - has been diagnosed in Tokyo, followed by the Osaka prefecture with 1,597.

On April 8, a state of emergency was declared in seven Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. It was later extended to the entire country.

