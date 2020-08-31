Total of Over 242,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has surpassed 242,000 with 610 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 242,381.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,298 (three new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours), according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Sunday, Germany reported 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 216,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups. There have also been reports of small local outbreaks and coronavirus cases reported among young travellers entering Germany.