UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of Over 242,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Germany - Robert Koch Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Total of Over 242,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Germany - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has surpassed 242,000 with 610 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 242,381.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,298 (three new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours), according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

On Sunday, Germany reported 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 216,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups. There have also been reports of small local outbreaks and coronavirus cases reported among young travellers entering Germany.

Related Topics

Germany Young Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

8 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

8 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

9 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

9 hours ago

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.