Total Of Over 3 Million People Recovered From COVID19 In Brazil - Health Ministry

Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Brazil now has more than 3 million confirmed recoveries from COVID-19, while the country's coronavirus death toll stands at over 120,000 according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 3,846,153, with 41,350 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Over the same period, 758 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 120,262.

The total number of recovered individuals stands at 3,006,812.

On Friday, Brazil reported 855 new deaths from COVID-19 and 43,412 new cases.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 114,000 and the number of recoveries was at over 2.7 million.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 182,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

