Total of Over 3.6 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in Brazil - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) More than 23,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to over 3.6 million, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,605,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 23,421 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same period, 494 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 114,744.

On Saturday, over 50,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil and the death toll increased by nearly 900. On Friday, Brazil reported 30,355 new coronavirus cases and 1,054 new deaths from COVID-19.

Over 2.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 176,600 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.