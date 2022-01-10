Total of Over 60 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in US - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States has surpassed 60 million, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 837,500, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 00:00 GMT on Monday, there are 60,062,077 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. The total US death toll from COVID-19 is at 837,504.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the coronavirus has impacted the United States more than any other country. A year ago, there were already over 23 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US and the country reported a total of over 390,000 deaths from the coronavirus infection at the beginning of January, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world stands at over 306.6 million, while the global death toll is at over 5.4 million.