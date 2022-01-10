UrduPoint.com

Total Of Over 60 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed In US - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Total of Over 60 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in US - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States has surpassed 60 million, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 837,500, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 00:00 GMT on Monday, there are 60,062,077 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. The total US death toll from COVID-19 is at 837,504.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the coronavirus has impacted the United States more than any other country. A year ago, there were already over 23 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US and the country reported a total of over 390,000 deaths from the coronavirus infection at the beginning of January, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world stands at over 306.6 million, while the global death toll is at over 5.4 million.

Related Topics

World United States January March 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

21 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.