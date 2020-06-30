Total Pledge at Syria Conference Amounts to $7.7Bln - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The total pledge at the conference "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" amounts to $7.7 billion, $5.5 billion of which is earmarked for 2020, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday.

"The total pledge amounts in euro to 6.9 billion. That makes it, in US Dollars, 7.7 billion, of which for 2020, in euro, 4.9 billion, or, in US dollars, 5.5 billion ” for 2020," Lenarcic said.