UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Pledge At Syria Conference Amounts To $7.7Bln - EU Commissioner

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Total Pledge at Syria Conference Amounts to $7.7Bln - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The total pledge at the conference "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" amounts to $7.7 billion, $5.5 billion of which is earmarked for 2020, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic, said Tuesday.

"The total pledge amounts in euro to 6.9 billion. That makes it, in US Dollars, 7.7 billion, of which for 2020, in euro, 4.9 billion, or, in US dollars, 5.5 billion ” for 2020," Lenarcic said.

Related Topics

Syria Euro 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

5 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

20 minutes ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.