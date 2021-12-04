UrduPoint.com

Total Solar Eclipse Plunges Antarctica Into Darkness

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins.

"The visibility was excellent," said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness "totality" at 0746 GMT, with the "ring of fire" phase lasting just over 40 seconds.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned.

Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists -- who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.

Streamed live by NASA from the Union Glacier camp in Antarctica, the eclipse began at 0700 GMT as the Moon began to move in front of the Sun, coming to an end at 0806 GMT.

The Union Glacier camp is situated about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of the South Pole.

According to NASA, a partial eclipse was also visible across parts of the southern hemisphere, including parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.

The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica occurred on November 23, 2003 and the next one will not be until 2039.

An annular solar eclipse -- in which the Moon obscures all but an outer ring of the Sun -- is set to sweep across North America in October 2023, followed by a total eclipse in April 2024.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Santiago Helena South Africa Chile Lesotho Namibia SITE April October November All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

Russia labels new Belarus sanctions 'inhumane'

3 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup ..

Medvedev wins to set up Russia v Croatia Davis Cup final

3 minutes ago
 German Social Democrats wave through coalition dea ..

German Social Democrats wave through coalition deal

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final resu ..

Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final results -- 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Two shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Two shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

7 minutes ago
 Danish badminton ace Axelsen powers into Indonesia ..

Danish badminton ace Axelsen powers into Indonesia finals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.