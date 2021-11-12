UrduPoint.com

Total Turnover In Turkish Economy Leaps 43 Percent In September

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43 percent in September

The Turkish economy's total turnover jumped 42.6% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Turkish economy's total turnover jumped 42.6% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Friday.

The improvement was driven by increases in the industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The turnover for the services sector posted the largest rise in September, soaring 59% from the same month last year.

It was followed by industry with a 48.4% rise in the same period, construction with 35.

9%, and trade with 35.5%.

On a monthly basis, the seasonal- and calendar-adjusted total turnover index inched up 0.6% in September.All sectors posted rises in the month compared to August, except for industry.

Construction increased 3.0%, trade 0.9%, and services 2.6% on a monthly basis in September, while industry dropped 0.9%, it noted.

According to TurkStat, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

