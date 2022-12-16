UrduPoint.com

Total Value Of Military Aid Provided To Ukraine By Netherlands Almost $1Bln - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Total Value of Military Aid Provided to Ukraine by Netherlands Almost $1Bln - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with almost 1 billion euro ( $1 billion) worth of military aid since February, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Friday.

"The total value of aid has amounted to 987 million euros. This sum includes a military aid package worth 120 million euros, in particular T-72 tanks provided together with the Czech Republic and the United States," Ollongren said.

This figure also includes 100 million Euros donated to the International Fund for Ukraine and 25 million euros contributed to NATO's fund for Ukraine, the minister said.

The Dutch military aid for Ukraine totaled 526 million euros in August.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, NATO members have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the NATO members which provide arms to Ukraine, saying it was undermining prospects for a future peace process and had a negative impact on the situation on the ground.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Ukraine Russia Czech Republic United States Netherlands Euro February April August Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

2 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.