Total Value of Military Aid Provided to Ukraine by Netherlands Almost $1Bln - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with almost 1 billion euro ( $1 billion) worth of military aid since February, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Friday.

"The total value of aid has amounted to 987 million euros. This sum includes a military aid package worth 120 million euros, in particular T-72 tanks provided together with the Czech Republic and the United States," Ollongren said.

This figure also includes 100 million Euros donated to the International Fund for Ukraine and 25 million euros contributed to NATO's fund for Ukraine, the minister said.

The Dutch military aid for Ukraine totaled 526 million euros in August.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, NATO members have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the NATO members which provide arms to Ukraine, saying it was undermining prospects for a future peace process and had a negative impact on the situation on the ground.