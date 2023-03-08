Total Volume of Passenger Air Transportation Increased by 67% Globally - IATA

The current geopolitical situation has not affected passenger air travel and total air traffic worldwide increased by 67% year-on-year in January, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

"Total traffic in January 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 67.0% compared to January 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 84.2% of January 2019 levels," the IATA said in a statement.

In particular, the volume of international passenger air transportation in January grew by 104%, while domestic traffic increased by 32.7%, the statement added.

"Air travel demand is off to a very healthy start in 2023. The rapid removal of COVID-19 restrictions for Chinese domestic and international travel bodes well for the continued strong industry recovery from the pandemic throughout the year. And, importantly, we have not seen the many economic and geopolitical uncertainties of the day dampening demand for travel," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement.

The statement added that the strongest annual growth in air traffic was registered in the Asia-Pacific region with 114.9%, Africa with 113.9% , and the middle East with 91.1%.