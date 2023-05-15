MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) French energy giant TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it has launched Europe's largest energy storage system in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

"TotalEnergies has launched at its Antwerp refinery (Belgium), a battery farm project for energy storage with a power rating of 25 MW and capacity of 75 MWh, equivalent to the daily consumption of close to 10,000 households," the company said in a statement.

The storage facility, which will be operational by the end of 2024, will help meet the needs of the European and, in particular, Belgian high-voltage transmission networks, the company added.

"This first storage project in Belgium - our largest in Europe - will help ensure the stability of the Belgian and European grids to allow for greater development of renewable energies. It fits in perfectly with the multi-energy strategy of TotalEnergies," Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President Integrated Power at TotalEnergies, was quoted as saying by the company.

France's TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. It is also the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the global market. The company has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries.