TotalEnergies Launches First Power Generation At Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

TotalEnergies Launches First Power Generation at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) France's TotalEnergies on Tuesday announced the start of power production at Scotland's largest offshore wind power station, a project it runs in partnership with UK's SSE Renewables.

"TotalEnergies and its partner SSE Renewables, has announced first power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm," the French company said.

The first of the 114 turbines comprising the Seagreen offshore wind farm was put into service on early Monday, with the full operation expected in the first half of 2023.

The facility is located 17.7 miles off the coast of the county of Angus in Scotland in the North Sea firth. It is a joint venture between TotalEnergies with a stake of 51% and SSE Renewables with 49%.

When the project is complete, Seagreen will become Scotland's largest offshore wind farm.

TotalEnergies, previously known as Total, is one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the world, with about 100,000 employees across more than 130 countries.

