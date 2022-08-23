(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Scotland's biggest offshore wind farm, Seagreen, has started power production off the coast of Angus in the North Sea, French energy giant TotalEnergies said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Scotland's biggest offshore wind farm, Seagreen, has started power production off the coast of Angus in the North Sea, French energy giant TotalEnergies said Tuesday.

"We are delighted to announce the start of power generation from Seagreen, our first offshore wind steps in the UK North Sea," Vincent Stoquart, the company's senior vice president for renewables, said.

The first of the site's 114 turbines was commissioned in the early hours of Monday.

The $4.3 billion project is expected to become fully operational in the first half of 2023.

Seagreen is the world's deepest fixed bottom wind farm. It is being built by TotalEnergies with SSE Renewables' help in 59 meters (65 yards) of water depth, 27 kilometers off the shore.

The project has a capacity of 1,075 megawatts. When fully operational, it will produce around 5 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million households.