TotalEnergies Net Income Up By 1.7 Times In January-September Year-on-Year

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies received a net profit of $17.603 billion in the first nine months of the year, which is 1.7 times more year-on-year, according to a fresh financial report released on Thursday.

Sales grew 1.5 times to $212.417 billion during the same period. Earnings per share were $6.61 compared to $3.77 in 2021.

In the third quarter alone, the company's consolidated net profit jumped to $6.748 billion. Quarterly sales increased 1.3 times year-on-year and amounted to $69.037 billion. Weighted-average diluted shares stood at $2.

58 compared to $1.72 in 2021.

The company's total hydrocarbon production since the beginning of 2022 averaged 2.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is 2% lower year-on-year. In the third quarter, the indicator decreased by 5% year-on-year to 2.669 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

France's TotalEnergies is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It is also the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the global market. The company has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries.

