TotalEnergies Rejects Accusations of Refueling Russian Aircraft Operating in Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) French oil and gas company TotalEnergies on Friday called accusations of its alleged refueling of Russian planes participating in a special operation in Ukraine unfounded.

Earlier in the day, French media reported that the French association Darwin Climax Coalition and the Ukrainian group Razom We Stand had filed a complaint with the French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's office in Paris against TotalEnergies over alleged complicity in war crimes in Ukraine. The claimants accused the company of developing a field in Russia, the fuel from which was used to refuel Russian aircraft participating in a special operation in Ukraine.

"The mentioned accusations are slanderous and unfounded," TotalEnergies said on Twitter, attaching a link to its detailed response dated October 9 to the accusations of the international non-governmental organization Global Witness, published by Le Monde newspaper on August 25.

Commenting on the filing of the lawsuit, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said that no company should act in circumvention of sanctions.