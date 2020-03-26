Tough Enforcement of Restrictions to Help Cut Short COVID-19 Epidemic in Russia - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The more effectively and toughly Russia enforces restrictions to fight the coronavirus, the shorter they will last, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"These are forced measures, [they are] temporary and forced.

But the more effective and, frankly speaking, the tougher they are, the shorter they will last," Putin said at a meeting with the business community.

He added that the coronavirus situation would "definitely change for the better, this is 100 percent." Much, however, depends on how long it will take and how effective "our joint work" will be, the president said.