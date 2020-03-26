UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tough Enforcement Of Restrictions To Help Cut Short COVID-19 Epidemic In Russia - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Tough Enforcement of Restrictions to Help Cut Short COVID-19 Epidemic in Russia - Putin

The more effectively and toughly Russia enforces restrictions to fight the coronavirus, the shorter they will last, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The more effectively and toughly Russia enforces restrictions to fight the coronavirus, the shorter they will last, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"These are forced measures, [they are] temporary and forced.

But the more effective and, frankly speaking, the tougher they are, the shorter they will last," Putin said at a meeting with the business community.

He added that the coronavirus situation would "definitely change for the better, this is 100 percent." Much, however, depends on how long it will take and how effective "our joint work" will be, the president said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery s ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman PAL condoles over deaths of Nusrat Zaidi ..

4 minutes ago

French sports minister evokes Tour de France spect ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams con ..

4 minutes ago

Germany ramps up coronavirus tests to 500,000 a we ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.